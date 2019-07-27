ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
04-06-11-43-48, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3
(four, six, eleven, forty-three, forty-eight; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Scottish rape suspect thought to have faked death arrested
A Scottish man who authorities say faked his death off California's Carmel coast to avoid rape charges back home has been arrested, authorities announced Friday.
Nation
Smugglers offer cash to troops, others to drive migrants
On the surface, it seemed like a simple task: Drive to a spot a few miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border, pick up people and then drop them off at a McDonald's or other spot past the city of San Diego, and make anywhere from $500 to $1,000. No need to cross into Mexico.
National
Supreme Court: Trump can use Pentagon funds for border wall
The Supreme Court cleared the way Friday for the Trump administration to tap billions of dollars in Pentagon funds to build sections of a border wall with Mexico.
Nation
'Wrong person to mess with': Woman chases down male flasher
A runner captured on video chasing down a man who exposed himself to her says she turned the tables on him to make him feel afraid.
Local
5 Girl Scouts reported missing in Minnesota wilderness
Authorities in northern Minnesota are searching for a group of Girl Scouts who are reported stranded in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.