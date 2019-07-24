ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
01-04-23-40-45, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2
(one, four, twenty-three, forty, forty-five; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)
More from Star Tribune
Nation After Neil Armstrong died in 2012, Ohio hospital paid his family a secret $6 million settlement
More from Star Tribune
Nation After Neil Armstrong died in 2012, Ohio hospital paid his family a secret $6 million settlement
More from Star Tribune
Nation After Neil Armstrong died in 2012, Ohio hospital paid his family a secret $6 million settlement
More from Star Tribune
Nation After Neil Armstrong died in 2012, Ohio hospital paid his family a secret $6 million settlement
More from Star Tribune
Nation After Neil Armstrong died in 2012, Ohio hospital paid his family a secret $6 million settlement
More from Star Tribune
Nation After Neil Armstrong died in 2012, Ohio hospital paid his family a secret $6 million settlement
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Asian stocks rise on report of revived US-China trade talks
Asian stock markets rose Wednesday following a report U.S. and Chinese trade envoys will meet for talks next week.
Variety
Arizona city watches, worries as mountain area burns
Anxious residents packed up prized possessions Tuesday as hundreds of firefighters worked to keep a wildfire in a forested Arizona city away from homes while they got help from the weather.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:0-4-8(zero, four, eight)01-04-23-40-45, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2(one, four, twenty-three, forty, forty-five; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)03-09-11-12-22(three, nine,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:01-04-23-40-45, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2(one, four, twenty-three, forty, forty-five; Mega…
Business
Who are the men in white behind Hong Kong's mob attack?
Hong Kong is reeling after a large gang of men in white shirts brutally beat dozens of people inside a train station in a shocking…