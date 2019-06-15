ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
19-40-47-57-65, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2
(nineteen, forty, forty-seven, fifty-seven, sixty-five; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Trump blames Iran for tanker attacks but calls for talks
President Donald Trump is blaming Iran for attacks on oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz. But he's also hoping that implicit U.S. threats to use force will yield talks with the Islamic Republic as the Pentagon considers beefing up defenses in the Persian Gulf area.
Nation
BC-BKL--Sparks-Mercury
Chelsea Gray had 21 points and a season-high nine assists, Nneka Ogwumike scored 12 of her 16 points in the second half and the Los Angeles Sparks pulled away in the third quarter to beat the Phoenix Mercury 85-68 on Friday night.
Nation
BC-BKL--Sparks-Mercury
Chelsea Gray had 21 points and a season-high nine assists, Nneka Ogwumike scored 12 of her 16 points in the second half and the Los Angeles Sparks pulled away in the third quarter to beat the Phoenix Mercury 85-68 on Friday night.
Nation
BC-BKL--Sparks-Mercury
Chelsea Gray had 21 points and a season-high nine assists, Nneka Ogwumike scored 12 of her 16 points in the second half and the Los Angeles Sparks pulled away in the third quarter to beat the Phoenix Mercury 85-68 on Friday night.
Nation
BC-BKL--Sparks-Mercury
Chelsea Gray had 21 points and a season-high nine assists, Nneka Ogwumike scored 12 of her 16 points in the second half and the Los Angeles Sparks pulled away in the third quarter to beat the Phoenix Mercury 85-68 on Friday night.