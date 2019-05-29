ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
09-21-34-42-50, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 2
(nine, twenty-one, thirty-four, forty-two, fifty; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Canadian sentenced for selling encrypted phones to criminals
A Canadian man who sold encrypted Blackberry smartphones to criminals worldwide that enabled them to sell drugs and even plan murders while avoiding the prying eyes of law enforcement was sentenced Tuesday to nine years in prison.
Nation
Tornadoes strafe Kansas City area in latest spasm of storms
A vicious storm tore through the Kansas City area, spawning tornadoes that downed trees and power lines, damaged homes and injured at least a dozen people in the latest barrage of severe weather that saw tornado warnings as far east as New York City.
Nation
After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States
After several quiet years, tornadoes have erupted in the United States over the last two weeks as a volatile mix of warm, moist air from the Southeast and persistent cold from the Rockies clashed and stalled over the Midwest.
National
Top Takeaways from AP's report on Italy's 'Pain League'
Mundipharma — have been caught up in a sprawling corruption case in Italy alleging they paid a prominent pain doctor to help push opioids. The scandal has been unfolding in Italy with little notice, even as the United States tries to undo the prescription opioid bonanza that helped jumpstart an epidemic that has killed 400,000.
Variety
Report finds Grand Canyon tourists buoyed nearby communities
A new report from the National Park Service says areas surrounding the Grand Canyon benefited last year from millions of tourism dollars.