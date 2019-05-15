ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
11-59-66-67-68, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 4
(eleven, fifty-nine, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $316 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Pregnant Chicago woman slain, baby cut from her womb
A pregnant woman who had gone to a Chicago home in response to a Facebook offer of free baby clothes was strangled and her baby cut from her womb, police and family members said.
National
NYC Mayor de Blasio is seeking Democratic nod for president
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday that he will seek the Democratic nomination for president, adding his name to an already long list of candidates itching for a chance to take on Donald Trump.
National
Former Nebraska state senator cited for urinating in public
A former Nebraska state senator who has been working for the city of Lincoln has resigned his post after being ticketed for urinating in public.
Nation
Woman, 4 children killed in central Missouri crash
Authorities say a woman and four children have been killed in a central Missouri crash.
Nation
Lawsuit targets strip searches of women at Michigan jail
A federal lawsuit says female inmates at a southeastern Michigan jail were forced to remove their clothes in front of male inmates and guards as well as other jail employees.