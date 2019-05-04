ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
08-16-22-66-68, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2
(eight, sixteen, twenty-two, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)
