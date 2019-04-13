ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
01-24-25-40-70, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 2
(one, twenty-four, twenty-five, forty, seventy; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Trump confidant Roger Stone seeks full Mueller report
President Donald Trump's longtime confidant, Roger Stone, asked a federal judge Friday to compel the Justice Department to turn over a full copy of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Russia investigation as part of discovery in his criminal case.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:0-1-3(zero, one, three)12-25-38-39-42(twelve, twenty-five, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-two)Estimated jackpot: $645,00001-24-25-40-70, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 2(one, twenty-four, twenty-five, forty, seventy;…
Nation
As Congress thrashes out disaster relief, Puerto Rico remains a sticking point
It is classic Trump-era Washington gridlock, with profound implications for millions whose lives have been upended by natural disaster.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:01-24-25-40-70, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 2(one, twenty-four, twenty-five, forty, seventy; Mega…
Nation
Georgetown students vote in favor of reparations fee
Money would benefit descendants of enslaved people sold in 1838.