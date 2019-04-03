ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
33-47-58-59-64, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3
(thirty-three, forty-seven, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $88 million
MN Lottery
