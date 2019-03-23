ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
07-36-58-60-62, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 3
(seven, thirty-six, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-two; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: three)
