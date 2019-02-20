ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
17-24-34-56-65, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 2
(seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-four, fifty-six, sixty-five; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: two)
MN Lottery
