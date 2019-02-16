ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
10-38-40-43-65, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 2
(ten, thirty-eight, forty, forty-three, sixty-five; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: two)
More From Nation
Nation
NASA wants to get to the moon 'as fast as possible,' but it's not alone
Countries, companies set sights on moon, beyond.
Nation
Snow too thick to plow keeps skiers from California resorts
Winter weather enveloping California's mountains for a fourth straight day Friday kept skiers from hitting the slopes at the start of the Presidents Day holiday weekend, with snow so deep that plows could not tackle it and cities scrambled to find places to pile it.
Nation
Employee being fired fatally shoots 5 co-workers in Illinois
A 15-year employee being fired from a suburban Chicago manufacturing company started shooting Friday, killing five co-workers and wounding five police officers before he was killed by police, authorities said.
Nation
Border declaration protesters arrested at NYC Trump hotel
Some people have been arrested while protesting President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration outside a New York City hotel that bears his name.
Nation
2nd arrest in robbery that led to NYPD friendly fire death
Police arrested a man Friday suspected of being the lookout during a robbery that led to the friendly fire death of a New York City police detective, an official briefed on the investigation told The Associated Press.
