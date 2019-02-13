ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
15-32-39-50-65, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 3
(fifteen, thirty-two, thirty-nine, fifty, sixty-five; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $173 million
Head of FEMA resigning, questioned over use of vehicles
The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency is resigning, months after an investigation found he misused government vehicles to travel to his home in North Carolina.
Snyder pardoned 'career drunk driver' as term neared end
In his final days in office, Gov. Rick Snyder wiped out the felony drunken-driving conviction of a man who pleaded for a pardon so he could seek a promotion as the next president of the Michigan Association of Certified Public Accountants.
Labor Union: Congressman had racist book displayed in office
A federal labor union says some of its members found what it called a "racist book open and on display" in a Republican Georgia congressman's Washington office.
Missouri agency says work ongoing to find cause of oil leak
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says crews are still working to clean up and identify the cause of an oil pipeline leak in suburban St. Louis.
42 shots in hail of police gunfire that killed NYC detective
A New York City detective known since childhood as "Smiles" for his bright, welcoming nature died in a hail of police gunfire as officers faced off with a robbery suspect who had a fake gun and a long rap sheet that includes an arrest for pretending to be a cop, authorities said Wednesday.
