ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
13-26-29-38-64, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 5
(thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, sixty-four; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: five)
More From Nation
National
The Latest: McConnell says Trump's border plan suits reality
The Latest on President Donald Trump and the partial government shutdown (all times local):
National
AP Exclusive: NC election fraud probed long before 2018 race
Long before accusations of absentee ballot fraud in a small North Carolina county cast doubt on the results of a heated 2018 congressional race, a state elections investigator spent weeks probing whether the man at the center of the current scandal was among a group buying votes.
National
Trump pleads on TV for wall money; Dems say he 'stokes fear'
President Donald Trump urged congressional Democrats to fund his long-promised border wall Tuesday night in a somber televised address that was heavy with dark immigration rhetoric but offered little in the way of concessions or new ideas to break the standoff that has left large swaths of the government shuttered for 18 days.
National
Transcript and video of Trump's address
A transcript of President Donald Trump's Tuesday night address about security along the U.S. southern border, as provided by the White House: My fellow Americans:…
National
Castro meets with Nevada Latino leaders ahead of 2020 bid
Former Obama administration housing chief Julian Castro met with Nevada Democrats and leaders of the Latino community in Las Vegas on Tuesday, days ahead of his planned announcement of a 2020 run for the presidency.
