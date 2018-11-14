ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
34-46-57-65-69, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3
(thirty-four, forty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-five, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Florida's ongoing partisan battle over recount continues
Florida's ongoing recount battle will head back to a courtroom on Wednesday as lawyers for Democrats ask a federal judge to set aside the state law that mandates that a vote be thrown out if signatures on mail ballot envelopes don't match the signature on file with election authorities.
National
Is Florida really screwed up? Its election recount explained
Florida's election started badly when Hurricane Michael disrupted early voting in some Panhandle counties. That was followed by long lines, ballot shortages and other problems statewide, both during early voting and on Election Day. Now it is having recounts in its Senate and governor races.
National
Georgia election uncertainty lingers amid legal wrangling
After two federal court rulings and a flurry of legal filings over a 24-hour period, uncertainty still hangs over Georgia's midterm elections, including the still undecided race for governor.
National
AP sources: Trump mulling a wide-ranging shakeup
President Donald Trump is weighing an administration-wide shakeup as he looks to prepare his White House for divided government, but it is unclear who is going and who is staying.
Variety
NTSB to probe fatal engine failure on Southwest flight
Federal safety officials plan to question representatives from engine maker CFM International and Boeing about the fatal accident on a Southwest Airlines jet this year.The…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.