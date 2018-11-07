ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
28-34-37-56-69, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 2
(twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-seven, fifty-six, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Texas woman votes for first time at age 82, dies days later
When 82-year-old Gracie Lou Phillips returned from early voting last week in North Texas, she “danced a little jig” around her walker, then sat down…
Nation
Fentanyl trafficked by China is killing thousands of Americans
The Zheng drug trafficking organization was hardly clandestine. The Shanghai-based network sold synthetic narcotics, including deadly fentanyl, on websites posted in 35 languages, from Arabic…
National
Walker, Evers locked in tight race for Wisconsin governor
Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and Democratic challenger Tony Evers were locked in a tight race Tuesday, with the governor's race too close to call hours after polls closed.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:8-0-4(eight, zero, four)28-34-37-56-69, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 2(twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-seven, fifty-six, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: two)05-07-08-13-22(five, seven,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:28-34-37-56-69, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 2(twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-seven, fifty-six, sixty-nine; Mega…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.