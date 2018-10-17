ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
03-45-49-61-69, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 5
(three, forty-five, forty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: five)
Estimated jackpot: $667 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Judge denies Ellison's petition to keep divorce file sealed and redact 'sensitive' information
More from Star Tribune
Local Judge denies Ellison's petition to keep divorce file sealed and redact 'sensitive' information
More from Star Tribune
Local Judge denies Ellison's petition to keep divorce file sealed and redact 'sensitive' information
More from Star Tribune
Local Judge denies Ellison's petition to keep divorce file sealed and redact 'sensitive' information
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Feinstein and rival de Leon, both Democrats, set to debate
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein and fellow Democrat Kevin de Leon are set to face off Wednesday in their only scheduled debate ahead of Election Day.
Nation
The top 10 largest US Jackpots
Lottery players will have a chance at winning an estimated $868 million jackpot in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, which would be the second-largest prize…
Variety
No winning Mega Millions ticket; jackpot climbs to $868M
No winning lottery ticket was sold for the latest Mega Millions drawing, meaning the jackpot climbs to $868 million.
National
AP FACT CHECK: Cruz, O'Rourke claims cite taxes, immigration
Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke abandoned his optimistic tone and attacked Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz as "Lyin" Ted in their second debate before the election,…
National
A look at House candidates in Orange County, California
The Democratic drive to take control of the U.S. House in November might rise or fall on the California coast. As part of its strategy, the party is targeting four Republican-held seats in Orange County, southeast of Los Angeles, which Hillary Clinton carried in the 2016 presidential election.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.