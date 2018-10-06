ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
27-28-32-41-69, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 2
(twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty-one, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local 'Daddy! I found a sword!' Minnesota girl pulls 1,500-year-old pre-Viking era artifact from Swedish lake
More from Star Tribune
Local 'Daddy! I found a sword!' Minnesota girl pulls 1,500-year-old pre-Viking era artifact from Swedish lake
More from Star Tribune
Local 'Daddy! I found a sword!' Minnesota girl pulls 1,500-year-old pre-Viking era artifact from Swedish lake
More from Star Tribune
Local 'Daddy! I found a sword!' Minnesota girl pulls 1,500-year-old pre-Viking era artifact from Swedish lake
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Kavanaugh all but assured of surviving Supreme Court fight
Brett Kavanaugh seems assured of surviving a Supreme Court nomination fight for the ages after two wavering senators said they'd back him despite weeks of shocking accusations, hardball politics and rowdy Capitol protests.
National
Two Republican senators, two divergent paths on Kavanaugh
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski turned against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh quietly, uttering a single word: "No."
National
A timeline of the Chicago police shooting of Laquan McDonald
The conviction of Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke on second-degree murder charges comes nearly four years after the white officer shot and killed Laquan McDonald. The black teenager was shot 16 times.
National
Cases in which police officers were charged in shootings
The conviction of a Chicago police officer in the shooting death of a black teenager marks the latest development in what has become a national conversation on issues of law enforcement and race.
Nation
Key players in trial of Chicago cop who killed black teen
A look at some of the key players in the murder trial of Jason Van Dyke, the white Chicago police officer who was convicted of second-degree murder Friday for fatally shooting black teenager Laquan McDonald.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.