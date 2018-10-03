ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
02-22-29-31-34, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3
(two, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-four; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: three)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
West Virginia justice to keep job, another goes on trial
One West Virginia Supreme Court justice has survived an impeachment scare. Another could face more serious consequences.
Variety
Ripple effect? Amazon's $15 wage may help lift pay elsewhere
After years of sluggish pay gains, the economy may be starting to work for America's low-wage workers.
Variety
Study: 1 in 3 US adults eat fast food each day
A government study has found that 1 in 3 U.S. adults eat fast food on any given day. That's about 85 million people.
Movies
A year after Weinstein, Hollywood is still soul-searching
A year after the Harvey Weinstein allegations first surfaced, Hollywood is still soul-searching.
National
At rally, Trump mocks claims against Brett Kavanaugh
President Donald Trump ignited a crowd at a campaign rally in Mississippi on Tuesday by mocking a woman who has claimed she was sexually assaulted by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh decades ago.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.