ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
01-02-11-52-64, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4
(one, two, eleven, fifty-two, sixty-four; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $275 million
Home & Garden
Chapel founder fills worship space with flowers for 50 years
Every Sunday that the Chapel of the Pines Church in Side Lake has been open, Mariann Lowen has faithfully filled it with hand-picked flowers.
National
Solar entrepreneur to bring jobs, training to Minneapolis
Jamez Staples has big dreams of bringing clean energy — and its economic benefits — to his underserved and racially diverse Minneapolis neighborhood.
Variety
The Highground Veterans Memorial Park celebrates 30 years
The wind speaks when it blows across the ridge through clusters of wind chimes inscribed with 1,244 names of those from Wisconsin who died or are missing in action in the Vietnam War.
Variety
Hope after fire: 'It feels good to be home'
As he stood in the spacious, high-ceilinged entryway to Plymouth United Church of Christ Sept. 13, David Huber couldn't help but reflect on a very different view he had of that site two years ago.
National
Small towns trade farmland for residential development
Driving along Route 47 in Kane County, Illinois, corn and soybean fields are dotted with signs advertising the amenities of burgeoning communities.The billboards boast quality…
