ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
02-07-25-35-44, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 3
(two, seven, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty-four; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $167 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
As bishop looks on, abusive Father Ned gets a new assignment
A Roman Catholic bishop who apologized to his flock last month for the "misguided and inappropriate decisions of church leaders" is reckoning with his own…
Variety
James says he 'stands with Nike' in reference to Kaepernick
Clutching his young daughter in his arms, LeBron James said on Tuesday that he 'stands with Nike,' a clear reference to the company's Colin Kaepernick ad campaign.
National
Pressley's upset another win for fresh Democratic voices
Ayanna Pressley is all but assured of becoming the first black woman elected to Congress from Massachusetts, the latest example of the Democratic Party's embrace of diversity and progressive politics as the recipe for success in the Trump era.
National
With Emanuel out, others could get in race for Chicago mayor
Rahm Emanuel, whose tumultuous tenure as Chicago mayor included an infamous police shooting and a surge in violent crime, said in a surprise announcement that he would abandon his plan to seek a third term next year but gave no reason for the sudden change of heart.
National
Will Russian hackers affect this year's US election?
Nearly a year after Russian government hackers meddled in the 2016 U.S. election, researchers at cybersecurity firm Trend Micro zeroed in on a new sign…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.