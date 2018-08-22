ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
14-16-19-38-57, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3
(fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-eight, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)
More From Nation
National
Q&A: What Cohen's plea and Manafort's verdict mean for Trump
A bad day in court for former associates of President Donald Trump could foreshadow hard days ahead for the president.In a New York courtroom, Trump's…
National
In courtroom, Manafort stood frozen as 8 guilty counts read
Paul Manafort stood stoic and unblinking, his hands clasped in front of him, as a court clerk read off eight guilty counts against him — a list of offenses that could send President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman to prison for more than a decade.
National
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme
The unveiling of federal criminal charges against President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer came with drama as attorney Michael Cohen went farther than prosecutors were willing to go in pointing fingers. Not only did Cohen plead guilty to all eight charges, but he directly implicated the president in the payment of hush money to two women who claim they had affairs with him.
National
Barrasso, Gordon wins primary races in Wyoming
U.S. Sen. John Barrasso on Tuesday fended off a well-funded challenger in Wyoming's Republican primary.
National
AG Jeff Sessions to address US opioid epidemic in Cleveland
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to discuss the country's opioid epidemic in Cleveland.
