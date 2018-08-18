ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
01-31-32-47-56, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 2
(one, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-seven, fifty-six; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: two)
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance
Connecticut 96, Minnesota 79Washington 69, Los Angeles 67Dallas 107, Las Vegas 102Seattle 85, New York 77Phoenix 104, Atlanta 95Chicago at Indiana, 4 p.m.Los Angeles at…
BC-BKL--Dream-Mercury,LongBox
Percentages: FG .423, FT .727.3-Point Goals: 11-21, .524 (Bentley 6-8, Montgomery 3-8, Sykes 1-1, Hayes 1-4).Team Rebounds: 16. Team Turnovers: 10 (8 PTS).Blocked Shots: 5…
