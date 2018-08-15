ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
11-26-44-45-46, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2
(eleven, twenty-six, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Celebrities
Actor Liev Schreiber denies hitting photographer
Actor Liev Schreiber on Tuesday denied allegations that he attacked a local photographer while he was in suburban New York filming the popular Showtime series "Ray Donovan."
TV & Media
Twitter suspends conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for 1 week
Twitter says it is suspending the account of the far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for one week after he violated the company's rules against inciting violence.
Nation
9 injured in apparent natural gas explosion in Denver
Nine people were injured, one critically, by an apparent natural gas explosion in Denver on Tuesday, firefighters said.
National
Acclaimed Connecticut teacher Hayes wins US House primary
A former National Teacher of the Year recipient defeated a veteran politician on Tuesday in the Democratic primary for a U.S. House seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty, who agreed not to seek re-election amid criticism of her mishandling of a sexual harassment case in her Washington office.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:5-5-5(five, five, five)11-26-44-45-46, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2(eleven, twenty-six, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)12-13-17-22-24(twelve, thirteen,…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.