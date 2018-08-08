ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
02-13-15-21-62, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 5
(two, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-one, sixty-two; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: five)
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
