ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
02-11-55-58-67, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 3
(two, eleven, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: three)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Barr unleashes new tweetstorm hours after firing
The Latest on the cancellation of "Roseanne" (all times local):
Variety
Soggy Alberto churns inland, spreading rain widely
The soggy remnants of Alberto are spreading rain deeper into the nation's midsection after downing trees, after triggering power outages and scattered flooding around the South.
National
Key laws, residents vexed when legislative leaders resign
When legislative leaders resign midterm, things can get messy.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:02-11-55-58-67, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 3(two, eleven, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-seven; Mega…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:3-8-8(three, eight, eight)02-11-55-58-67, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 3(two, eleven, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: three)06-08-18-25-29(six, eight,…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.