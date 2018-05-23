ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
16-17-21-36-48, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3
(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-six, forty-eight; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Teachers show strength in Kentucky primary elections
Teachers in Kentucky could soon be taking politicians to school.
National
State lawmaker wins Democratic nod for Arkansas House seat
An Arkansas legislator national Democrats have said is their best chance to flip a Little Rock-area congressional seat won the party's nomination Tuesday night, while…
Books
Philip Roth, fearless and celebrated author, dies at 85
Philip Roth, a prize-winning novelist and fearless narrator of sex, death, assimilation and fate, has died.
Variety
Workers plugging energy wells as lava flows nearby
Authorities were racing Tuesday to close off production wells at a geothermal plant threatened by a lava flow from Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island. Workers were capping the 11th and last well at the plant to prevent toxic gases from wafting out after lava entered, then stalled, on the property near one of the new volcanic vents.
National
Democrats nominate first woman as GOP race heads to runoff
In Georgia's gubernatorial primary, Democrats elected a woman who could become the first black female governor in American history, but no Republican candidate gathered more than 50 percent of the vote — so the top two face a July runoff.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.