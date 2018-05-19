ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
09-26-53-64-66, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2
(nine, twenty-six, fifty-three, sixty-four, sixty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Police: 1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting after Georgia graduation
Police say one person was killed and another wounded in a shooting between people leaving a high school graduation ceremony in Georgia.
National
Cajun Navy leader arrested on contractor fraud charge
A Louisiana man who founded Cajun Navy 2016, a volunteer flotilla renowned for rapidly responding to natural disasters, has been arrested on a charge he defrauded a customer who hired him to rebuild a home.
Music
Met says it has evidence Levine abused or harassed 7 people
The Metropolitan Opera said in court documents Friday that it found credible evidence that conductor James Levine engaged in sexually abusive or harassing conduct with seven people that included inappropriate touching and demands for sex acts over a 25-year period.
Variety
The Latest: 1 killed, 1 wounded outside Georgia graduation
The Latest on a fatal shooting outside a high school graduation ceremony in Georgia (all times local):
Nation
Texas school shooting kills 10, deadliest since Parkland
A 17-year-old armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire at a Houston-area high school Friday, killing 10 people, most of them students, authorities said. It was the nation's deadliest such attack since the massacre in Florida that gave rise to a campaign by teens for gun control.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.