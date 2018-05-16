ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
21-34-44-49-61, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 2
(twenty-one, thirty-four, forty-four, forty-nine, sixty-one; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
For Chicago teen activists, survival is the No. 1 goal
At his desk at North Lawndale College Prep High School, Gerald Smith keeps a small calendar that holds unimaginable grief.
National
Thousands of North Carolina teachers set to rally over pay
Thousands of teachers are set to hit the streets of North Carolina's capital on Wednesday, determined to force a political showdown over wages and funding priorities for public school classrooms in this conservative, tax-cutting state.
National
It's checkmate for Baltimore's latest police commissioner
When Baltimore's mayor hand-picked Darryl De Sousa as her choice for police commissioner, heralding his experience and the respect he commanded in the city's force, he proudly described himself as a chess player who uses strategic thinking to avoid pitfalls.
Nation
1 dead, 3 hurt in Southern California building explosion
An explosion that rocked a Southern California medical office building on Tuesday, killing a woman and injuring three other people, is being investigated as intentional and investigators believe the blast may have come from a package, a U.S. official told The Associated Press.
Variety
Cherokee Nation lauded for hepatitis C elimination effort
Recovering addict Judith Anderson figures if she hadn't entered a program that caught and treated the hepatitis C she contracted after years of intravenous drug use, she wouldn't be alive to convince others to get checked out.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.