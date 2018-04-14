ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
08-09-32-42-59, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 4
(eight, nine, thirty-two, forty-two, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: four)
