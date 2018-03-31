ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
11-28-31-46-59, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3
(eleven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-six, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: three)
Mega Millions numbers: 11, 28, 31, 46, 59, Mega Ball 1
Numbers have been drawn for a giant lottery jackpot of at least $521 million.
