ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
04-08-23-53-59, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3
(four, eight, twenty-three, fifty-three, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $421 million
Nation
