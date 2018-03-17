ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
01-13-26-33-52, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3
(one, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-three, fifty-two; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)
Voicemail warned about cracks 2 days before Fla. bridge collapse
The engineer's message wasn't received until Friday, Florida Department of Transportation officials said.
Senators want CIA to lift veil on nominee's black site past
Gina Haspel's long spy career is so shrouded in mystery that senators want documents declassified so they can decide if her role at a CIA black site should prevent her from directing the agency.
Restraining order against striking Frontier workers granted
A West Virginia judge has granted a telecommunications company a temporary restraining order against its protesting employees.
No. 16 UMBC stuns No. 1 Virginia 74-54 to make NCAA history
Senior guard Jairus Lyles scored 28 points, and the University of Maryland-Baltimore County pulled off the most shocking upset in NCAA Tournament history, defeating Virginia 74-54 on Friday night to become the first No. 16 seed ever to beat a No. 1 seed.
Michael Flynn campaigns in 1st appearance since guilty plea
Disgraced former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn campaigned for a Republican congressional candidate in California Friday in his first public appearance since pleading guilty to lying to the FBI.
