ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
17-19-23-24-43, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 3
(seventeen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, forty-three; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $185 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Attorney wants confession in Colts player's death thrown out
A judge is being asked to throw out a confession from a Guatemalan man living illegally in the U.S. who's charged in a drunken-driving crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver.
Nation
Preliminary report: Sightseeing helicopter spun before crash
A preliminary report says a sightseeing helicopter spun at least twice before crashing in the Grand Canyon, killing three British tourists and injuring three others and the pilot.
National
Murphy reverses Christie, approves $7.5M for women's health
New Jersey's new Democratic governor signed legislation Wednesday setting aside about $7.5 million for family-planning and women's health, reversing course on former Republican Gov. Chris Christie's handling of the issue.
Variety
Technology companies, banks lead gains for US stocks
Gains in technology, banks and industrial companies drove U.S. stocks higher Wednesday as investors sized up the latest company earnings news. Consumer goods companies lagged…
National
Gun stances of Ohio governor candidates run the gamut
Want a governor who's all-in on gun rights? How about one who's fighting for a complete statewide ban on assault-type weapons?
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.