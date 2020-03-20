ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
13-19-24-38-42, Lucky Ball: 14
(thirteen, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-eight, forty-two; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Iran seeks lift on sanctions for medical help
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 240,000 people and killed more than 9,800. The COVID-19 illness causes mild or moderate…
Variety
Filthy lucre: Paper money shunned for fear of virus spread
In a world suffering a pandemic, cash is no longer king.
National
Unemployment relief test for Evers, Republican lawmakers
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' call for the Republican-controlled Legislature to waive a one-week waiting period to receive unemployment benefits in the face of soaring claims will be an early test of how well the two sides can work together in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:3-4-5(three, four, five)13-19-24-38-42, Lucky Ball: 14(thirteen, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-eight, forty-two; Lucky Ball: fourteen)Estimated jackpot: $96 million09-21-22-23-24(nine, twenty-one, twenty-two,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:13-19-24-38-42, Lucky Ball: 14(thirteen, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-eight, forty-two;…