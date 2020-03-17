ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
03-07-24-26-42, Lucky Ball: 18
(three, seven, twenty-four, twenty-six, forty-two; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
Life in San Francisco area screeches to a halt amid shutdown
First, people were advised to avoid large gatherings.
The Latest: China's Wuhan records just 1 new virus case
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 182,000 people and killed more than 7,100. The COVID-19 illness causes mild or moderate…
Uncertainty surrounds Democratic primary as Ohio scraps vote
The Democratic presidential primary is consumed with uncertainty after leaders in Ohio called off Tuesday's election just hours before polls were set to open, citing the need to combat the new coronavirus. Officials in Florida, Arizona and Illinois said they would move forward with the vote.
A somber Trump urges Americans to follow virus guidelines
Racing to stall an expected surge of coronavirus cases, the White House released a series of sweeping guidelines that for the next 15 days will temporarily rewrite the norms of American society.
US census faces challenges counting small, poor Latino towns
The two white-washed, mission-style churches and old, wooden homes in this town of mostly Latinos and Native Americans seem misplaced near luxury apartments in Phoenix and a suburb surrounding it.