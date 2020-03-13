ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
01-13-23-47-48, Lucky Ball: 11
(one, thirteen, twenty-three, forty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: eleven)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Big city, big worry: New Yorkers fret as bustling city slows
New Yorkers will awake Friday to find the coronavirus has left their their famously bustling city with no Broadway, no basketball games, no big gatherings, and a populace unnerved by an ever-worsening crisis.
National
Utah passes new abortion rules as Legislature wraps up
Utah lawmakers passed new regulations on abortion this year, including a measure approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature Thursday that would ban most abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
National
Pelosi says agreement near with White House on virus aid
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that she and the Trump administration are close to agreement on a coronavirus aid package to reassure anxious Americans by providing sick pay, free testing and other resources, hoping to calm teetering financial markets amid the mounting crisis.
National
Some US colleges cancel, postpone graduation over virus
Colleges across the U.S. have begun canceling and curtailing graduation amid fears that the coronavirus pandemic will stretch into spring. Some are exploring "virtual"alternatives, while others are considering inviting seniors back for commencement at a later date or just mailing out diplomas.
Business
Asian shares plunge after Wall Street's worst day since '87
Shares plunged in Asia on Friday, with benchmarks in Japan, Thailand and India sinking as much as 10% after Wall Street suffered its biggest drop since the Black Monday crash of 1987.