ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
06-13-24-32-40, Lucky Ball: 13
(six, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty-two, forty; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Unexplained coronavirus transmission in Florida prompts worries of more cases
MIAMI – A Florida man with no known connections to the global coronavirus outbreak has tested positive for the virus, suggesting the possibility of…
National
Kushner sells stake in firm criticized for possible conflict
President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner has sold his stake in a company investing in Opportunity Zone projects offering tax breaks he had pushed for in Washington, sparking criticism that he was benefiting from his White House role.
National
Texas barrels into Super Tuesday casting big shadow on 2020
Texas cast a big shadow on Super Tuesday as the red state with a budding blue streak towers over a shrinking 2020 presidential field — and is now where the Democratic Party's moderate wing has launched a dramatic front against liberal front-runner Bernie Sanders.
Nation
Canadian wins 250-mile dog sled race by a mere 35 seconds
A Canadian musher crossed the finish line 35 seconds ahead of his closest competitor Monday to win the Can-Am Crown, a 250-mile dog sled race across the wilderness of northern Maine.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:1-3-8(one, three, eight)14-16-31-36-41(fourteen, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty-one)Estimated jackpot: $100,00006-13-24-32-40, Lucky Ball: 13(six, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty-two, forty; Lucky Ball:…