ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
24-27-36-41-47, Lucky Ball: 2
(twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: two)
3 charged after 11-year-old gives birth in Missouri bathtub
Three relatives of an 11-year-old girl who gave birth in the bathtub of her suburban St. Louis home are facing criminal charges.
National
Police say 2 killed, 3 injured in Idaho shooting
Idaho police say at least two people were killed and three were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex for senior citizens in Caldwell.
National
Trump makes unconventional pick to oversee 'deep state'
President Donald Trump has made an unconventional pick to oversee America's spy agencies: an unusually undiplomatic ambassador who has had little intelligence experience.
Variety
New virus has infected more than 76,000 people globally
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 76,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to…
National
California sues Trump administration to block water rules
California sued the Trump administration on Thursday to block new rules that would let farmers take more water from the state's largest river systems, arguing it would push endangered populations of delta smelt, chinook salmon and steelhead trout to extinction.