ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
02-09-34-36-48, Lucky Ball: 13
(two, nine, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
More From Nation
National
Maryland holding special primary for Elijah Cummings' seat
Maryland voters in the Baltimore area are deciding who the nominees will be to serve the rest of the late Elijah Cummings' term in Congress in a crowded special primary Tuesday.
Nation
Maryland man held in bus shooting that killed 1, injured 5
A gunman who killed a woman and wounded five others on a Greyhound bus in Southern California was cursing and muttering incoherently before the attack, passengers and authorities said.
National
AP FACT CHECK: Bracing for Trump's 'relentless optimism'
The most jagged edges of President Donald Trump's day-to-day rhetoric may be sanded at the edges Tuesday night. No speech is more carefully prepared than the State of the Union.
National
Pompeo message in Europe, Central Asia trip: Beware of China
The countries Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited on a five nation-tour over the last week varied from longtime ally Britain to ex-Soviet republics in Central Asia. But the message he conveyed to his hosts stayed the same: Beware of China.
Nation
1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus in California
A man cursing and muttering incoherently opened fire aboard a packed Greyhound bus in Southern California early Monday, killing one person and wounding five others in a seemingly random attack before passengers disarmed him, authorities and a witness said.