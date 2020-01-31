ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
04-06-08-18-39, Lucky Ball: 15
(four, six, eight, eighteen, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
More From Nation
National
Trump trial could end soon; Alexander says no to witnesses
Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee declared late Thursday night he will oppose calling more witnesses in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, all but dashing Democratic efforts for more testimony and pushing the Senate toward an imminent vote to acquit the president.
National
Trump lawyer blurs lines between charity and profit
Jay Sekulow, one of President Donald Trump's lead attorneys during the impeachment trial, is being paid for his legal work through a rented $80-a-month mailbox a block away from the White House.
Variety
Fever alarms, paranoia as masked passengers fly from China
NEW YORK —In Bangladesh's biggest airport, workers held up digital thermometers to passengers' heads. A beeping alarm sounded as a passenger walking through a thermal…
Variety
Atari plans to open video game-themed resorts in 8 US cities
Atari, the arcade game company that ushered in the gaming revolution in the 1980s, is opening eight video game-themed hotels across the United States, including ones in Las Vegas and Phoenix.
Variety
Evacuated American says Chinese city was like a ghost town
Jarred Evans, a professional football player in China, is used to wearing a helmet and shoulder pads. But in the wake of a deadly viral outbreak, he's switched to a mask and medical gloves.