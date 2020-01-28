ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
01-07-17-22-29, Lucky Ball: 15
(one, seven, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-nine; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
Pence visiting Wisconsin's capital city, liberal stronghold
Vice President Mike Pence's planned visit on Tuesday to Wisconsin's liberal stronghold of Madison may signal the opening of a new front in the hotly contested campaign to win the battleground state.
Father arrested in killings of 5 of his infant children
A California father about to be freed from prison has been taken into custody in connection with the decades-old killings of five of his infant children in a case a sheriff said has haunted his agency for years.
GOP defends Trump as pressure to allow witnesses intensifies
Senators faced mounting pressure Monday to summon John Bolton to testify at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial even as Trump's lawyers mostly brushed past extraordinary new allegations from the former national security adviser and focused instead on corruption in Ukraine and historical arguments for acquittal.
Man pleads guilty to killings of San Diego homeless men
A man with a criminal record and history of mental illness pleaded guilty on Monday to four counts of murder in a string of deadly attacks on sleeping homeless men in San Diego, two of whom were set on fire.
News of Bolton book sends jolt through impeachment trial
A single paper copy in a nondescript envelope arrived at the White House on Dec. 30. Four weeks later, news of John Bolton's book manuscript about his time as President Donald Trump's national security adviser has exploded into public view, sending a jolt through the president's impeachment trial.