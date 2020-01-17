ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
10-13-15-30-33, Lucky Ball: 8
(ten, thirteen, fifteen, thirty, thirty-three; Lucky Ball: eight)
