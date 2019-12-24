ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
01-06-16-21-46, Lucky Ball: 13
(one, six, sixteen, twenty-one, forty-six; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
Bill aims to open lawsuit window for adult sex abuse suits
Churches, youth groups and schools were hit by a tsunami of lawsuits in 2019 after New York gave survivors of childhood sexual abuse a one-year window to sue over allegations ordinarily barred by statutes of limitation.
National
San Francisco cafes are banishing disposable coffee cups
A new cafe culture is brewing in the San Francisco area, where a growing number of coffee houses are banishing paper to-go cups and replacing them with everything from glass jars to rental mugs and BYO cup policies.
National
It takes a tech village to track Santa on Christmas Eve
Depending on which country they're from, the kids may ask about Father Christmas, Papa Noel, Saint Nick or Santa Claus.
National
Roberts will tap his inner umpire in impeachment trial
America's last prolonged look at Chief Justice John Roberts came 14 years ago, when he told senators during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing that judges should be like baseball umpires, impartially calling balls and strikes.
Nation
President Trump lashes out at an old enemy: Windmills
The president is betting that his pitch to a bygone era will sway voters turned off by calls for a Green New Deal.