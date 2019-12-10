ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
01-16-27-39-45, Lucky Ball: 10
(one, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-five; Lucky Ball: ten)
More From Nation
Music
Merriam-Webster declares 'they' its 2019 word of the year
A common but increasingly mighty and very busy little word, "they," has an accolade all its own.
National
North Dakota county votes to take limited number of refugees
A North Dakota county on Monday voted to accept no more than 25 refugees next year, after initially signaling it would be the first to ban them since President Donald Trump ordered that states and counties should have the power to do so.
National
Democrats poised to unveil 2 impeachment articles vs. Trump
House Democrats are poised to unveil two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — with an announcement expected early Tuesday.
Variety
iGym levels playing field for disabled, able-bodied children
One Kreps brother uses a wheelchair and the other doesn't, yet they are able to play sports together on a level playing field thanks to an augmented reality system developed at the University of Michigan.
Variety
US oil executives jailed in Venezuela given house arrest
Six American oil executives held in an overcrowded Venezuelan prison for two years on corruption charges were granted house arrest Monday.