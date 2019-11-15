ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
09-11-21-22-30, Lucky Ball: 14
(nine, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
