ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
12-17-19-35-41, Lucky Ball: 9
(twelve, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-five, forty-one; Lucky Ball: nine)
Celebrities
Farrow details lack of enthusiasm at NBC for Weinstein story
In reporter Ronan Farrow's account of his contentious divorce from NBC News, the more evidence he gathered on Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual misconduct, the less enthusiastic his bosses seemed to be.
Nation
Assad forces rush to fill void in Syria as Americans pull back
DOHUK, Iraq – Syrian government forces streamed into the country’s northeast Monday, seizing towns where they had not stepped foot in years and filling…
Nation
Los Angeles fire began under power lines, cause not known
A destructive fire that exploded on the edge of Los Angeles began beneath a high-voltage transmission tower owned by Southern California Edison, fire officials said Monday.
Business
Do California power shutoffs work? Hard to know, experts say
Millions of Californians spent part of the week in the dark in an unprecedented effort by the state's large electrical utilities to prevent another devastating wildfire. It was the fifth time Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has preemptively cut the power but by far the largest to date in the utility's effort to prevent a deadly wildfire sparked by its power lines.
National
California regulator criticizes utility over power outages
California's top utility regulator blasted Pacific Gas and Electric on Monday for what she called "failures in execution" during the largest planned power outage in state history to avoid wildfires that she said, "created an unacceptable situation that should never be repeated."