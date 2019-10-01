ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
03-14-45-47-48, Lucky Ball: 3
(three, fourteen, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: three)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Key dates in the Trump impeachment investigation
Key dates related to the Trump impeachment investigation:
National
Las Vegas massacre anniversary sparks debate on gun control
In the two years since the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, the federal government and states have tightened some gun regulations.
Nation
Restoring forests 1 tree at a time, to help repair climate
Destruction of the forests can be swift. Regrowth is much, much slower.
TV & Media
Attorneys to argue over evidence in newspaper shooting case
Lawyers in the case of a man accused of killing five people at a Maryland newspaper are scheduled to continue arguing about evidence.
National
Missouri inmate with rare medical condition faces execution
The fate of a condemned Missouri inmate rests with Gov. Mike Parson, who must decide if the risk posed by Russell Bucklew's unusual medical condition is grave enough to halt his execution.