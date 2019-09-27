ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
04-11-33-43-47, Lucky Ball: 17
(four, eleven, thirty-three, forty-three, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
More From Nation
Variety
Researchers find genetic link in rare reaction to pet germ
Greg Manteufel lost parts of his arms and legs due to a germ that rarely affects people.
Variety
Chicago teachers authorize their leaders to call a strike
Chicago teachers have voted to authorize their union leaders to call a strike, setting the stage for a possible work stoppage next month in the nation's third-largest school district, officials announced Thursday.
National
Security bristles around Texas police shooting trial
Four Texas officers carrying handguns wait in the dim early morning light for a petite 31-year-old woman to arrive.
National
Judge to hear arguments over US detention of migrant kids
The Trump administration will make a case in court to end a longstanding settlement governing detention conditions for immigrant children, including how long they can be held by the government.
National
Giuliani's Ukraine gambit at core of whistleblower complaint
When it comes to Ukraine, Rudy Giuliani became President Donald Trump's courier, attack dog, fixer and a self-described meddler in another country's affairs. His purpose was single-minded: get information "very, very helpful to my client."