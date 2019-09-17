ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
11-12-22-31-37, Lucky Ball: 7
(eleven, twelve, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-seven; Lucky Ball: seven)
US narcotics agent admits role in drug trafficking scheme
A federal narcotics agent scheduled to stand trial this month has pleaded guilty to participating in a decadelong drug conspiracy that involved the smuggling of thousands of kilograms of cocaine from Puerto Rico to New York.
National
Tennessee unveils $7.9B block grant proposal for Medicaid
Tennessee would become the first state in the nation to receive its Medicaid funding in a lump sum under a proposal seeking to drastically overhaul the program that provides health care services to low-income and disabled residents.
Nation
Millennial Money: Is student loan refinancing right for you?
Glossy mailers promising low rates and cleverly crafted ads on your favorite podcast might leave you wondering: Should you refinance your student loans?With over $1.6…
Nation
Fallen firefighter saluted, answers sought in propane blast
Firefighters, paramedics and law enforcement officers have turned out to salute a firefighter killed in a propane blast in Maine.
Variety
Las Vegas man faces weapons charge in synagogue, other plots
A former security guard accused of compiling bomb components and guns to kill people at a Las Vegas synagogue and drawing up plans to attack a bar catering to LGBTQ customers or a fast-food restaurant has been indicted on a federal firearm charge, court records show.