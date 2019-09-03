ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
06-07-22-25-46, Lucky Ball: 14
(six, seven, twenty-two, twenty-five, forty-six; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
8 killed in deadly California boat fire; 26 missing
A middle-of-the-night fire swept a boat carrying recreational scuba divers anchored near an island off the Southern California coast early Monday, leaving at least eight dead and little hope any of 26 others missing would be found alive.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:4-3-0(four, three, zero)14-16-26-30-36(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-six)Estimated jackpot: $175,00006-07-22-25-46, Lucky Ball: 14(six, seven, twenty-two, twenty-five, forty-six; Lucky Ball:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:06-07-22-25-46, Lucky Ball: 14(six, seven, twenty-two, twenty-five, forty-six;…
Nation
Dorian triggers massive flooding; 5 dead
Hurricane Dorian unleashed massive flooding across the Bahamas on Monday, pummeling the islands with so much wind and water that authorities urged people to find floatation devices and grab hammers to break out of their attics if necessary. At least five deaths were blamed on the storm.
Celebrities
Rapper arrested after alleged assault of employee
Police in Las Vegas say rapper Fetty Wap was arrested after allegedly assaulting three employees at a hotel.